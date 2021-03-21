Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Underperform”

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FERG. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ferguson has an average rating of Hold.

FERG opened at $118.74 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $117.10 and a 1-year high of $127.04.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

