Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 451,081 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $28,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Jamf by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period.

BATS JAMF opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $36,538.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,113.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,273.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,152.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 491,985 shares of company stock worth $17,236,115.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

