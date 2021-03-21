Federated Hermes Inc. Has $30.54 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

MCD opened at $222.44 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.61 and its 200 day moving average is $215.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

