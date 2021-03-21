Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 56,514 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,538 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.15% of Akamai Technologies worth $25,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,023 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after buying an additional 371,852 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after buying an additional 268,580 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 966,360 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,458,000 after buying an additional 255,122 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $99.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average of $105.10. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.80 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,507. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

