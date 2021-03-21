Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,464,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445,443 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $33,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $26,576,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 344,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,743,000 after buying an additional 254,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 100,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

