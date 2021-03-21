Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.38 Million

Analysts expect Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to post sales of $108.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.75 million and the highest is $109.00 million. Farmer Bros. reported sales of $129.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full year sales of $424.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $422.80 million to $426.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $525.83 million, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $535.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%.

FARM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,052. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

