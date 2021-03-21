Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,667 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 336,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,435,000 after buying an additional 781,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,445,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The business had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCH. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.