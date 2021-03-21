FairCoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.89 Million (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FairCoin has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $29,754.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001329 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00085488 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004955 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars.

