Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $19.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.05.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

