eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $26.50 to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.73, but opened at $50.48. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. eXp World shares last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 53,142 shares.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other eXp World news, General Counsel James Bramble sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $1,629,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,743,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,000 shares of company stock worth $21,324,000. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 161.66 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

