ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $903,608.59 and $12,867.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005424 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.33 or 0.00221876 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00031740 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002139 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

