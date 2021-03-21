Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XGN. TheStreet upgraded Exagen from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 5,729 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $89,544.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,944.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 7,394 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $118,525.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,951. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 943,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 325,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,728 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

