Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.77 Million

Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post sales of $384.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $375.07 million to $394.51 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $347.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of EXAS traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,411. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,210,520 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 292,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,767,000 after buying an additional 50,006 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

