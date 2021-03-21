Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.14). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOLS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.59.

Evolus stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.