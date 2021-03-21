Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

NYSE ES opened at $82.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,653 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $249,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

