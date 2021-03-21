Everipedia 24 Hour Volume Reaches $95.60 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Everipedia has traded up 133.9% against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $343.40 million and $95.60 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.46 or 0.00459764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00064055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00141528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00057097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00699695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00073946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,738,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,994,147,153 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.