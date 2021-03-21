Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.18. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.17). Equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total value of $4,386,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

