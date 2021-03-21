Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 29,825 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,825 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.05 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

In related news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $27,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,698.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 230,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,050 shares of company stock worth $3,789,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

