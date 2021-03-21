Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,960 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VMC opened at $165.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $77.84 and a 52 week high of $175.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.77.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

