Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total transaction of $257,546.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $838,228 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $269.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.15 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.69.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

