Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,841 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,367 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,484,000 after purchasing an additional 28,917 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.20.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $279.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.22. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.