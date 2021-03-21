Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in HCI Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCI shares. Truist boosted their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

HCI Group stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

