Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $145.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $160.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

