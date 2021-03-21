Ergo Price Hits $1.97 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $59.79 million and approximately $747,417.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,762.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,823.35 or 0.03102934 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.84 or 0.00345183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.93 or 0.00929050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.08 or 0.00405159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.33 or 0.00354530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.22 or 0.00265856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021243 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 33,713,025 coins and its circulating supply is 30,409,303 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.