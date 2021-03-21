Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Chewy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chewy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chewy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.37.

CHWY stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of -191.93 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day moving average is $81.54.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $11,738,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,602,596.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chewy by 489.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Chewy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after acquiring an additional 591,960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 675.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 534,550 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

