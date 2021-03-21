Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INFI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

INFI opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

