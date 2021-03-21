Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 92,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 64,181 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,401 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

