Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes $2.49 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 157.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 53.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.06. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

