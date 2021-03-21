Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 9,198 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CMS Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,462 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,074,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CMS Energy by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,687,000 after purchasing an additional 397,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after purchasing an additional 351,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,064,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

