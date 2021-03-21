Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,384 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,891,000 after purchasing an additional 475,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after purchasing an additional 155,220 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $20,910,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,843,000 after buying an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 983,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,420,000 after buying an additional 72,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

HELE stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $105.70 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.80.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

