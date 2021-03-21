Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,777 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,909,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,623,000 after purchasing an additional 150,014 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 97,465 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $3,691,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 158.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 71,363 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,908,988.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,247.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIX opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

