Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 17,538 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Mimecast worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $318,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,718,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,500 shares of company stock worth $7,615,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME opened at $42.90 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIME. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

