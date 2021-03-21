Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.60

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 26788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $914.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Epizyme news, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $32,769.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $43,606.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,462.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,821 shares of company stock valued at $167,932. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $7,943,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,165,000 after acquiring an additional 140,100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 139,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,990,000 after acquiring an additional 469,182 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

