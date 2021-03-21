Envela (ELA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Envela to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Envela stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. Envela has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $148.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

