EnterCoin (ENTRC) Trading Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $147,330.64 and $43,931.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00050929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.09 or 0.00642078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00068762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00024656 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.