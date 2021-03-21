Energy Web Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.12 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $529.75 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for about $17.62 or 0.00030706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.62 or 0.00459367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00064714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00141443 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00057526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.96 or 0.00707402 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00074715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s launch date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

