Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

