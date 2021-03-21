Emerald Crypto Trading Up 21% Over Last Week (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $180,516.53 and $7.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 88.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

