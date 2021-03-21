eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) PT Raised to $5.00

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get eMagin alerts:

eMagin stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. eMagin has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $284.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that eMagin will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 120,218 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $532,565.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,590.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $2,583,662.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,283,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,317.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,620,119 shares of company stock worth $9,113,920. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in eMagin by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of eMagin by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.