Elysian Market Capitalization Hits $166,998.82 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elysian has traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $166,998.82 and $1.15 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00051573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.00648893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00069179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (ELY) is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

