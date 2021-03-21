Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 28,465 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 28,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $121,830.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $4.15 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $152.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

