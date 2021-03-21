Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Trading Down 7.3%

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) shares were down 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.30. Approximately 214,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,668,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -54.54, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.