Edgeware (EDG) Price Reaches $0.0450 on Exchanges

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $246.55 million and $1.51 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 68.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,102,031,229 coins and its circulating supply is 5,482,603,243 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

