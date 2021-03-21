EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 968,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $20,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EchoStar by 158.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anders N. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

EchoStar stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

