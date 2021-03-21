Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

ETV stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

