Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
ETV stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $15.57.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
