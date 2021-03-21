Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $15.70.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
