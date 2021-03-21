Eaton Vance Management Sells 156 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,082,000 after acquiring an additional 123,245 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $68.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $68.09. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $76.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

