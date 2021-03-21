Eaton Vance Management Raises Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after buying an additional 307,210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 258,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 123,132 shares during the period.

BATS:ICF opened at $56.52 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

