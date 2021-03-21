Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.21% of NewMarket worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NewMarket by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in NewMarket by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NEU opened at $388.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $304.65 and a 1-year high of $458.51.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.