Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after purchasing an additional 128,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $81,850,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.15.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $733.21 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.50 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.10, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $795.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $724.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total transaction of $689,600.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,980.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,220,151.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,184 shares of company stock valued at $196,296,734 over the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

